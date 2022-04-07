Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s World Health Day today. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, do you see health being the dominant sector in the next five years? For our A&M industry included?

A. Absolutely. There is no choice. This is not the last time that we are witnessing a deadly virus. So, both at consumer vigil end and at the healthcare facilities end, we shall notice significant behavioural shift and impactful investment in the sector.