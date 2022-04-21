Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s World Creativity and Innovation Day today? If you were to rank India versus the rest of the world on the creativity and innovation index, what would the rank be?

21 Apr,2022

There are times when we ask a question and later wonder whether we could’ve avoided asking it. Today’s question falls partly in that bracket. It was meant to provoke our Wizard with Words to give an answer, but he played the ball straight. As he always does. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 21 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s World Creativity and Innovation Day today? If you were to rank India versus the rest of the world on the creativity and innovation index, what would the rank be?

A. I am sure there is a formula for determining rankings of countries in creativity and innovation index. Since I don’t know the formula, I don’t want to hazard a guess. But I can imagine it must be improving over the years as the entrepreneurial culture in our country is thriving. One point is clear that innovation and creativity are also dependent on many factors that spur business sentiments and creative pursuits. India can certainly contribute to accelerate the process to remain competitively ahead amongst Nations.