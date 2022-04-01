Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s April 1 or All Fool’s Day today. If we asked you to play a joke in the form of a fake news item, but it’s actually a development you want to see happen, what would it be?

01 Apr,2022

We love putting our dear Wizards with Words in a spot, don’t we?! Ha ha. Without any further ‘tippani’, here’s the April 1 edition of Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das . Enjoy…

A. By 2024, India would be the most prosperous country in world in terms of happiness, health, wealth and soft intellectual power. It would be a land where human dignity and peace would adorn our existence. Some fake news it is!