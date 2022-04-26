Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Isn’t it ironic that on World Intellectual Rights Day, copyright is still considered as the right to copy?

26 Apr,2022

It wasn’t our intent to question the originality credentials of our creative fraternity. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 26 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Isn’t it ironic that on World Intellectual Rights Day, copyright is still considered as the right to copy?

A. Ha ha. I liked your play with words on copyright. But I feel you have tried to paint the whole creative industry with the brush because of a few alleged black sheep, here and there. We should not lose faith in the creative capabilities of the industry.