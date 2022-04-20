Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In an era of news available 24×7 on TV and various digital media, is there still a future for a legacy medium like print?

20 Apr,2022

Okay, the objective was to provoke someone who has devoted almost all of his professional life to print. And someone who we know also believes in the need for media companies to continually reinvent. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 20 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. In an era of news available 24×7 on TV and various digital media, is there still a future for a legacy medium like print?

A. Absolutely. I have been consistent in my assertion in your column that formats don’t die, business models do. Secondly, print is still in the pink of health if one de-averages an amorphous mass called print media. Publishers are trying to do what they do best viz upgrade readers. The trust quotient of print media is still high and they are fulfilling a complimentary role to other formats of delivery. The print media companies are also creating a 24×7 experience of their respective brands and innovating on monetisation to be in the game. They can do better certainly but any transformational journey has its own challenges. So, I don’t want to pontificate about that when I am not in that game.