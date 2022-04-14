Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you were given the choice of being a cheerleader for two IPL 2022 teams, which one would they be?

Q. If you were given the choice of being a cheerleader for two IPL 2022 teams, which one would they be?

A. It is very difficult to take sides at this juncture of the league matches. The twist in the tale in most of the matches makes any prediction a hazardous guess. Having said that, I feel very strongly that the KKR and Gujarat teams are on paper very balanced and their performance have shown potential of being strong contender for the title this year. As a professional, I am a supporter of a performance culture and not to cheer lead on emotional or regional considerations.