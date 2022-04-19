Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Elon Musk. Bold, bright, visionary entrepreneur until a few weeks back. And now a big bully. In your book, has the hostile bid for Twitter diminished Brand Musk?

19 Apr,2022

So that’s a question that we’ve been asking ourselves about the Tesla big boss. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his views for the April 19 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. I must admit that your question put a doubt in my mind. But I wondered why any takeover bid should diminish the brand equity of iconic entrepreneur (of our time). The jury is still out as to whether shareholders will approve the offer given by Musk. Debates are raging, for and against Musk’s move. A polarised deliberation is better than an indifferent stand. And that accentuates the mystic value of any brand. The richest man won’t perhaps be poor by even bidding a higher number for Twitter. Will that be good for Twitter, is another matter for another day as this doesn’t fall within the ambit of your question.