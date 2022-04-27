Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you see the surge in Covid cases given the XE strain impacting the media business?

Every time we ask a question like this, we hope that it’s the last time we ask a Covid-linked business forecast. But life’s been tough. Let’s hear/read it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 27 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. As someone associated with the business of media, do you see the surge in Covid cases given the XE strain impacting business?

A. This kind of question is very difficult to answer in a deterministic manner, especially in the context of legacy residue of the last two years. How does one predict when a pandemic shifts to endemic?

Having said that, as is widely believed and prescribed, vaccination (including booster dose) is the only route to develop better immunity and mitigate its spread against various strains (whichever alphabet it may belong to).

Given the current trend, I feel citizens have imbibed confidence that they have lived with it with a mix of vigil and prudence. It has been realised that livelihood is equally important as life. Hence if the show has to go on, we can collectively combat it and develop herd immunity against various versions of the virus. India’s growth story is still positive and business sentiments are also in the right direction. So, business may not be affected by the fear of another wave in the near future