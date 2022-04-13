Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Chax has joined a SAAS-based platform that supports spas and salons. Your view on the career move of a legacy creative guru overseeing creative at a spa company

Okay, so we know that our Wizard of Words firm believes that for a media professional to have a future, s/he must take a future-ready path. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the April 12 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. KS ‘Chax’ Chakravarthy has recently joined Zenoti, a SAAS-based platform that supports spas and salons over 50 countries. As VP – Creative Services. A legacy creative guru overseeing creative at a spa company. Your view on the career move?

A. First, I must state that there is nothing like a legacy creative Guru. Such adjectives would be inappropriate for a creative mindset. Chax’s move itself is a testimony of my POV.

Secondly, kudos to Chax to opt for a state-of-the-art, cloud-based all-in-one software company for the spa and salon industry. While technology may be robust, it takes a creative and design-based thinking to complement the market attractiveness of Zenoti. That Chax got nominated for the task, it demonstrates his personal brand appeal and the futuristic relevance of his craftsmanship.