Dabur to work with Dentsu X digitally

21 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu X has bagged won the digital media mandate for Dabur India, following a multi-agency pitch.

Commenting on the new mandate, Rajiv Dubey, Head-Media, Dabur India said: “Over the past few years, the world has increasingly evolved towards digital transformation. As a result, digital marketing has now emerged as the go-to solution for brands and companies. Dabur has been ramping up spends on digital exponentially in the past few years, with brands creating special digital-only content. We are happy to join hands with Dentsu X, an agency that has been responsive to Dabur’s needs and appreciative of our brand vision and way of working. Their appreciation and deployment of data make them champions at maximising the potential of digital platforms.”

Added Divya Karani, CEO – South Asia Media, Dentsu: “We are ecstatic to partner with Dabur, a brand that invokes implicit trust in the minds of its consumers. Dabur is synonymous with impeccable quality and omnipresent across Indian households.”

Said Roopam Garg, CEO, Dentsu X India: “It is the people, tech and tools of Dentsu X that address and answer ‘the why beyond the what’. We are extremely excited and look forward to a deep partnership with Dabur, to drive business outcomes in the short and long term.”