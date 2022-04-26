Chimp&z Inc elevates Ashish Duggal as COO

25 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Chimp&z Inc, tge digital marketing agency, has elevated Ashish Duggal, erstwhile Vice President – Growth & Operations to the role of Chief Operating Officer of the company effective from April 2022. In his new role, Duggal will focus on accelerating the agency’s expansion across key business verticals by adding new revenue streams and will continue to report to the group founders – Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal.

On the elevation, Manchanda and Rajpal said: “Ashish is a thinker with an acute understanding of our clients’ evolving requirements. He has a track record of harnessing creativity in all its forms to deliver rapid growth and results. His knowledge and erudition about the ever-changing digital market always came to fruition for the agency. We wish him the best for his new role and hope that he continues to deliver strategic solutions that will uplift Chimp&z Inc.’s success metrics.”