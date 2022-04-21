Chhota Bheem is Brand Ambassador for Rasna

21 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

 

After Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Paresh Raval, Anupam Kher, Kapil Dev, Virendra Sehwag, Genelia D’Souza, Saina Nehwal, Kareena Kapoor and many more; Rasna now ties up with popular kiddie icon Chhota Bheem.

 

Commenting on the move,  Piruz Khambatta, Chairman, Rasna Group, said: “We are proud to be associated with the Make in India icon, Chhota Bheem. There is a natural synergy between our brand, Rasna and Chhota Bheem. We both are brands for the masses, especially children. We are also delighted that Rasnagamers.com is being launched with Chhota Bheem as the brand ambassador. Through this move, we are aiming at offering a unique platform to the kids where they would have rejuvenation along with learning. “

 

 

