Chhota Bheem is Brand Ambassador for Rasna

21 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

After Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Paresh Raval, Anupam Kher, Kapil Dev, Virendra Sehwag, Genelia D’Souza, Saina Nehwal, Kareena Kapoor and many more; Rasna now ties up with popular kiddie icon Chhota Bheem.