Chennai Super Kings promote TVS Eurogrip Tyres

13 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

TVS Eurogrip, the two- and three-wheeler tyre brand, rolled out its new brand campaign – ‘Whistle Through Every Turn’- building on its association with Chennai Super Kings. The campaign includes a set of three new advertising films that accentuate the positioning of the brand as The Bike Tyre Specialist.

The films feature M S Dhoni as the main protagonist, narrating his gripping biking adventures to his teammates. The stories are woven with suspense and light-hearted humor, crafted to connect with the millennials.

Commenting on the new campaign, P Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said: “Our last campaign ‘Tame The Turns’ was received well amongst our audience. We are happy to have woven this insight in an interesting way to create a set of #GrippingStories with CSK players. Apart from TV and Digital advertising, the campaign includes on-ground activations and channel partner programmes.”