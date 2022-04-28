Casio launches new brand campaign

28 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Casio India, the consumer electronics major, has launched its new brand campaign called #FarakPadtaHai for its calculator category. While Casio is already a market leader in calculators, this campaign attempts to create awareness among non-users.

Commenting on the campaign, Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President, Casio India said: “As a consumer-centric brand, we have always ensured that our offerings add value to their lives. After rigorously studying the market, we created this campaign Farak Padta Hai (It Matters) for Casio calculators to highlight the importance of making correct decisions so that we can continue to impact consumers positively. Through this campaign, we are hoping to spread the message that consumers should consider quality, innovation, legacy, trust & overall value when purchasing calculators too as they all matter.”