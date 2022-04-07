Carat appoints Sayami Podder as AVP – Strategy

07 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Carat, the media agency from the house of Dentsu, has appointed Sayami Podder as Associate Vice President (AVP) – Strategy. In her new role, Podderwill be spearheading strategic thinking for the agency. She will also offer insights to the existing agency clients across the West and South regions. She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

Commenting on the appointment, Kotwani said: “Talent today is the key differentiator that clients look for. Our core focus is to always ensure that we have the best talent that comes on board and joins the Carat family. Sayami’s diverse expertise across data & analytics, research, communication planning and media strategy, is certainly something that will drive growth for the clients. We see her as the ideal team player to lead Carat’s vision of ‘Designing for People’ in the West & South markets.”

Added Podder: “The consumer journey is no more linear, and the media ecosystem is constantly evolving to accommodate our new age audience. Carat is already known for its strategic thinking and integrated approach. With my expertise in data science and creative thinking, I am looking forward to building an insight-led strategy that will generate incremental and sustainable growth for our clients. I am delighted to begin this new journey under Anita’s dynamic leadership and contribute to Carat’s growth story for India.”