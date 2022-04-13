Candere by Kalyan Jewellers launches new campaign

12 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has launched a campaign, #TaiyariPooriHai, that talks about their customisation feature.

Said Rupesh Jain, Founder & CEO of Candere: “It is our constant endeavour to provide our customers with an enhanced jewellery shopping experience. The customization feature is not something new that we have come up with; in fact, Candere was started with the intent of providing its customers with a piece of jewellery that resonates with them. The percentage contribution of customized orders is around 50-60% of our total order share. We have integrated advanced technologies to ease their shopping experience. Although the market has multiple jewellery designs to offer, every customer wants their design to be unique and stand out, and that’s where our customisation feature comes in handy. They can get the jewellery of their choice with just one tap within the comfort of their own home.”

Added Akshay Matkar, Head of Marketing at Candere: “Jewellery is just not a fashion accessory; it is more than that. We Indians have sentiments attached to our fine jewellery, and when it comes to shopping for one, it is a decision that is very well thought of. So this Akshaya Tritiya, we are ready to help our customers fulfil their Khwaishein with our customisation option. All they need to do is select the design and leave the rest to us!”

Akshay Trittiya falls on May 3 this year. While it is regarded as an auspicious date by many, in recent years, marketers have been promoting it to sell their wares (Please refer to this article from our archives: https://www.mxmindia.com/2012/04/mediaah-the-business-of-akshaya-tritiya-the-plot-to-shift-mothers-day-to-make-money/).