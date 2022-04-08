Bira launches new brand film

08 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Bira 91, the premium beer company, has launched ‘Imagined in India’, a portfolio of four new limited-release beers, with a new brand film.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91 said: “For this generation of consumers, beer means flavor, and we deliver on that promise. ‘Imagined in India’ is an attempt to bring together the many flavors of India and its creative energy fueled by emerging artists, entrepreneurs, and startups. Each beer is brewed with unusual ingredients – local and seasonal – which makes them unique and bursting with flavor. Experimental. Creative. Flavorful. Limited – each of these flavors – Bollywood IPA, Kokum Sour, Brown Ale, and Mango Lassi is sure to elevate the beer experience of Indian consumers.”

Sharing the idea behind designing the packaging of Bollywood IPA, artist Ranganath Krishnamani said, “Conceptualising the packaging of a flavor so bold and dynamic, that it takes you to the heart of Mumbai, where all things Bollywood originated, was truly exhilarating. Incorporating the charming art deco cinemas in Colaba, the iconic ‘kaali-peeli’ cabs, and the vintage colour scheme was the perfect way to capture Bollywood on a can.”