BEST Launches Pudhe Chala campaign

08 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking – best known for its BEST buses and electricity supply services to South Mumbai, has launched two brand films under the Pudhe Chala campaign. Made by filmmaker Abhinay Deo, the films star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Anil Kapoor reminiscing their BEST bus journeys from their younger days.

Notes a communique: “Just like for all Mumbaikars, BEST buses played an important role in Mr. Tendulkar’s and Mr. Kapoor’s lives. In the films, we see them re-living these experiences. Mr. Tendulkar recalls how he used to take a bus early morning to reach Shivaji Park for cricket practice on time; and Mr. Kapoor reveals that he took buses from his then Chembur home to studios and auditions across Mumbai. Both stars generously volunteered details of their real life bus experiences, which were crafted into the script. Both end the films by saying that BEST helped them move ahead in life and achieve their dreams, and highlight that now BEST itself is moving ahead with its new digital travel services.”