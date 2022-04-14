Bajaj Auto rides to Pitchfork Partners from Ketchum Sampark

14 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

In what is a significant move in the world of communications, Bajaj Auto, the motorcycles and three-wheeler company, has assigned the mandate for handling its communication initiatives to Pitchfork Partners. The appointment is significant as the account has been with Ketchum Sampark with years. There have been rumours of the account moving nearly around the same time that it was known that former CEO and promoter NS Rajan was exiting the agency.

Speaking about the appointment, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “The market for two- and three-wheelers is changing and so is the communication landscape. Pitchfork Partners’ strong credentials clearly indicate their expertise in this changing landscape, and we are pleased to join hands with them. We are positive that Pitchfork’s expertise will play a key role in the success of our communication goals. We see a huge opportunity for the company and Pitchfork has the best credentials to support us in the coming years.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-Founder, Pitchfork Partners: ‘’We are delighted to partner with India’s largest two-wheeler exporter. Bajaj Auto plays a pivotal role in the automobile sector and has a strong presence across the globe. The company is truly ‘The World’s Favourite Indian’, and we understand its ethos. It is a great opportunity to join hands with Bajaj Auto and work towards building the vision through strategic and insights-driven communication.”