AstaGuru launches month-long digital campaign

07 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

AstaGuru, the online auction house, has launched a month0long digital campaign the ‘Month of Masters’ as a tribute to Indian modernists. The campaign aims to create greater awareness and appreciation for modern Indian art. The campaign will span across AstaGuru’s digital channels like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube and Linkedin.

Commenting on the campaign Sunny Chandiramani, VP -Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House said: “Celebrating the Month of Masters, AstaGuru also celebrates its own spirit.Since its inception, AstaGuru has consistently engaged with works by great modernists. Offering such rare and historic artworks to our collectors also enabled us to understand the trajectory of artists’ vision very closely. In many ways, celebrating the Month of Masters is also reflecting on all that we have witnessed, learnt, and explored.”

Added Sneha Karki Gautam, also VP – Client Relations at AstaGuru: “A visual journey into the beauty of Modern Indian Art is an extremely enriching experience. What makes celebrating the Month of Masters even more special is that April is the birth month of several revered modernists like Somnath Hore, K H Ara, F N Souza and Akbar Padamsee. It also commemorates the birthday of two Navratnas of Indian art, i.e, Raja Ravi Varma and Jamini Roy. Moreover, April 15 is also celebrated as World Art Day which also calls for a celebration.”