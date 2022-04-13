Arjuna Gaur is CCO Webchutney & DentsuM

12 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Arjuna Gaur as Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Dentsu Webchutney & DentsuMB.

In his new role, Gaur will work towards expanding the creative mandate for both the agencies. He will lead creative thought leadership across the network and combine the expertise of Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB to deliver future-forward creative solutions for clients. Gaur will report into Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India (GCCO), Dentsu Creative India.

Commenting on the appointment, Gahlaut said: “It is a privilege to have yet another brilliant creative onboard as part of the team. Arjuna is a rare creative person who is equally adept at traditional and new age media. Apart from being an advertising creative, he is a musician skilled at playing multiple musical instruments. He also restores old computer systems. He has added great value to the brands that he has been associated with. We are looking forward to him significantly raising the creative quality of our output and adding even more value to the solutions that we provide to our clients.”