Ariel rolls out new initiative for ‘See Equal’ campaign

26 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Laundry brand Ariel India has brought out a series of ads in matrimonial classifieds in a newspaper, encouraging prospective grooms to declare ‘I #ShareTheLoad’ in their matrimonial profiles.

Notes a communique: “It (Ariel India) has been advocating gender equality at home for seven years now, through its award-winning movement #ShareTheLoad. This year, Ariel’s #SeeEqual film that asks this relevant question – “If men can share the load equally with other men, why not with their wives?” has struck a chord with viewers having already garnered 100+ million views since it launched in February this year… With this initiative, Ariel is also reflecting the journey men have taken overall. The profiles of prospective grooms proudly adding ‘I #SharetheLoad’ is a reflection of change and openness demonstrated by Indian men towards their willingness to change and #SeeEqual.”