Anil Kapoor in Uber Rentals campaign

29 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Uber has launched new campaign #RentalHealthDay, spotlighting its new mobility option – Uber Rentals. The campaign has been launched with a film starring actor Anil Kapoor and has been created by Dentsu Webchutney.

Said Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, Uber India South Asia: “At Uber, we constantly reimagine the way the world moves. We want to give our customers the option to leave their car behind and make their long, hectic days stress free. Our product team has designed Uber Rentals in a way that it enables riders to retain the same car for up to 12 hours and add multiple stops as they go – saving them the effort of finding parking spaces or booking multiple trips.”

Added Manish Thanvi, Executive Creative Director at Dentsu Webchutney: “‘Utility needs vanity’ – this was our simple mantra when it came to thinking about a creative platform that will increase use cases for Uber Rentals and thus was born #RentalHealthDay. Think of it as self love when it comes to the world of everyday transit, if you may. We imagined many ways to tell its story but preaching isn’t a great voice. Working with the uber young Anil Kapoor and one of India’s finest directors, Shakun Batra, we crafted a mockumentary where we use satire to tell a memorable story and in the same breath, deliver a sincere question – “Ek din ka Anil Kapoor banoge?”