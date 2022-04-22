Amitabh promotes Indian wear in new film of Manyavar

22 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Manyavar has launched its Pehno Apni Pehchaan campaign featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan with a strong messaging on wearing Indian wear on occasions. The film sheds light upon the feeling of Indianness after wearing Indian wear through a monologue narrated by the legend himself. The monologue is an ode to Indian tradition and culture, celebrating the pride of India, and how Indian wear is adding to the pride and culture.

The film has been conceptualized and executed by Shreyansh Innovations.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said: “Manyavar has been at the center-stage of promoting Indian culture and trends in Indian fashion since the beginning. With the film featuring Mr Bachchan narrating the poem in his voice, we are certain that our message will be positively echoed in the minds of our consumers.”

Said Shreyansh Baid, Director at Shreyansh Innovations: “Manyavar’s campaigns have always been about standing up for the core cultural values of India. In sync with this, we have gone one step ahead in this latest ad and made a clear statement that treats Indianness and Indian traditional wear as inseparable. Evoking love and pride for our culture, it captures the very essence of what the brand stands and aspires for.”