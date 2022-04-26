Amit Zunjarwad moves from Flipkart to ShareChat

26 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

ShareChat, the multilingual social media company, has appointed Amit Zunjarwad as its Chief Product Oﬃcer. At ShareChat, Zunjarwad will build on ShareChat and Moj platforms’ momentum and play a critical role in building innovative and entertaining social experiences.

Most recently, AZ was Head of Engineering, Product and Data Sciences for Supply & Selection Ecosystem at Flipkart.

Said Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder & CEO, ShareChat and Moj: “I am delighted to welcome Amit to our leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience and insights from building large-scale disruptive businesses from the ground up and scaling them to sustainable business models. With his expertise in driving innovation and customer growth, we are sure to see new product innovations that will set the roadmap for the next phase of our growth. Amit will play a critical role in leading the product journey of all our platforms and deliver sustainable value to our user and creator communities.”