AIM collaborates with Indian Post to launch ‘Magazine Post’

05 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

The Association of India Magazines (AIM) in collaboration with the Indian Post, the Government of India’s postal service, has launched the Magazine Post, specifically tailored to bring greater efficiencies for magazine deliveries.

Speaking about the launch, B Srinivasan, President of AIM and MD of Vikatan Group said: “For years magazines in India have faced chronic problems in subscription deliveries as copies were either late or in many cases undelivered. We are immensely thankful to Indian Post for introducing this new tech enabled product to resolve all our delivery problems, and with a promise to ensure near 100% success rate.”

Added Anant Nath, General Secretary of AIM and Executive publisher of Delhi Press: “In most evolved magazine markets, subscriptions account for upto 80% of magazine sales, whereas in India it has been other way round. The subscription ecosystem in India has been historically underserviced on account of lack of trust amongst readers with respect to deliveries. We feel that there is a scope of at least ten-fold increase in subscription numbers if we are able to guarantee delivery. We are confident that with the launch of this new product, publishers can realise the untapped potential of subscriptions.”

Said Manoj Sharma, CEO of India Today and AIM treasurer: “Multiple reader surveys have highlighted that there is immense appetite for reading print copies if deliveries are guaranteed. With the launch of Magazine Post, which offers superfast deliveries at economical rate, we hope to fulfil much of this underlying reader demand.”

Added DVS Rama Rao, General Manager of AIM and a circulation veteran: “Over the past year and half, we at AIM have put in motion multiple initiatives to improve magazine sales and to even cross pre-pandemic numbers. These include creating a WhatsApp platform for joint subscription marketing, a common accredited agency network, and a tech enabled platform for subscription sales through morning centre vendors. With the launch of Magazine Post, we have confidence that we will be able to fulfil all the subscription orders with great efficiency and thereby bring about a paradigm shift in magazine publishing.”