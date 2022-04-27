Ad:tech kicks off 10th edition

27 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Ad:tech New Delhi, the marketing and media technology event, concluded its opening day with an overwhelming response, notes a communique. The 2022 chapter of Ad:tech has over 100 speakers, 36 sessions, 35 sponsors and over 5000 signups for the event. It will be hosting 80+ companies across its expo floors, and the range of services stretch across various industry segments including, media, marketing, E-commerce, retail, technology services and products, etc. over the two days.

Said Jaswant Singh, Country Head, Ad:tech said: “Extremely thrilled to have seen an overwhelming response to the 2022 chapter with over 5000 registrations. It’s heartening to see that the theme R.I.S.E is truly relevant to the current market sentiments of moving towards a fast adapting and innovating digital marketing world. Marketers are increasingly looking at solutions that are data led and ROI driven and Ad:tech continues to their platform of choice for a decade.”

(Note: the organisers spell Ad:tech with a lower-cased a. MxM wasn’t able to attend the event, though we were invited to it)