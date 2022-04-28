Ad:tech 2022 concludes with a positive message

28 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Ad:tech 2022 concluded with a positive message of R.I.S.E – acronym for Responsible, Inclusive, Scalable, Experiential. The theme encompassed the challenges faced by business and the shift of business into new territories. The 2022 chapter of Ad:tech had over 100 speakers, 36 sessions, 35 sponsors and over 5000 signups for the event. The concluding session had Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative and Executive chairman Ogilvy India, sharing his four-decade-long advertising experience.

Said Jaswant Singh, Country Head, Ad:tech: “This year has been special and exciting for us in more than one way with all the uncertainty and challenges. Post completing a decade of curating ad:tech we believe the platform is greeted and accepted as a platform of choice for the advertising fraternity. This year we witnessed participations from a lot of new and emerging brands and the content was appreciated by all as it most apt to the new changing world.”