Abby 2022 announces jury chairs

19 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

The Abby Award Governing Council has announced jury chairs for judging the 2022 edition. These include (in alphabetical order of their first names):

Amer Jaleel, Group Chief Creative Officer and Chairman of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder and Director of Elephant Design, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group and Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett.