Zenith wins Zoomcar mandate

17 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Zenith, Publicis Groupe agency, has been awarded the media mandate for Zoomcar, the car sharing platform. Zenith India has won the mandate after a successful multi-agency pitch. As a part of the mandate, Zenith will handle the entire gamut of media planning including brand strategy, media buying and implementation. The scope of work will be ROI-driven with data analytics as its core. Through this association Zenith expects to help expand Zoomcar as a brand to a larger audience and build a strong media presence in the market.

Commenting on the business win, Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India said: “In a progressing market, we aim to give the best data analytics experience to our clients. We are delighted to have partnered with Zoomcar, the world’s largest emerging market focused car sharing platform. Our ROI led strategic media approach will aid to company’s growth in India.”

Speaking on the partnership, Nirmal NR, CEO, Zoomcar India added: “We are happy to partner with Zenith to help bolster our marketing strategies in India. We look forward to a fruitful association and believe that the agency with its innovative ideas and inherent data analytics, media planning and buying knowledge will help with our business growth”