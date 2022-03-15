WPP launches Global Engineering Centre in Chennai

15 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

WPP has announced the launch of a new Global Engineering Centre (GEC) in Chennai, India. The centre will play a role in further strengthening WPP’s global service offering, by partnering resilient, industry-leading technology and skills with creative brilliance.

Speaking on the launch, Mark Read, CEO – WPP said: “The pandemic has caused a fundamental shift in the way most businesses operate. Technology, now more than ever, is the primary driver of growth, and will be critical to help us build back not just better – but best. WPP is genuinely invested in growing our presence in India and increasing our focus on recruiting highly skilled talent at a local level – not only in our creative industries but also in the technology industry. Our new WPP colleagues in Chennai will play a pivotal role in further developing our technology offering – and will have the unique opportunity to work together with colleagues in an industry that has the power to create positive change at scale. Something I’m very excited about.”

Added CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, India, WPP: “India is already playing a major role in WPP’s transformation with over 4000 people working across several global Technology COEs. The GEC will add to this talent pool and help us scale technology across our global company. We are excited to welcome our colleagues in Chennai.”