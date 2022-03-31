Virat Kohli leads Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Study

30 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Duff & Phelps, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, has announced the release of the seventh edition of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2021 titled, ‘Digital Acceleration 2.0’. Virat Kohli led the list while fellow cricketers MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma came in at fifth, eleventh, and thirteen positions.

Said Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps: “While prominent Bollywood celebrities continue to feature in our list of top 20 celebrity brands, this year we saw some notable changes. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni witnessed a stellar jump in their brand values and they seem to have hit the right chords with the audience in 2021. We also saw more sportspersons rising in the top celebrity rankings, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and PV Sindhu. This significant jump was because of the lesser competition from Bollywood celebrities since there were fewer theatrical releases in 2021.”

Added Varun Gupta, Head of Asia Pacific, Valuation Advisory Services, Duff & Phelps: “Businesses and brands have heavily leveraged social media and other online platforms for brand endorsements this year, too, with below par weightage to traditional platforms. 2021 also saw the emergence and growth of several startups in the fintech and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business segments that significantly contributed to the overall number of brand endorsements undertaken by the top 20 celebrities. As traditional as well as upcoming industries adopted the digital route to continue engaging with their consumers, we observed greater traction in fintech, social media and OTT platforms, and D2C platforms from a celebrity endorsement standpoint.”