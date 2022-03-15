Vi ties up with Nazara to boost gaming content

By Our Staff
Its voice connectivity can be patchy at places, but just how many people use cellphones for only voice these days. Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has launched a new proposition for gaming enthusiasts in India – Vi Games on the Vi App – in partnership with Nazara Technologies Limited. Vi customers will get access to a wide range of gaming content including popular game titles from various franchises in India on its gaming platform – Vi Games.
Said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea: “We are seeing a significant uptake of gaming consumption in India with more than 95% of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content. Deeper penetration of smartphones and 4G availability has led to meteoric growth and adoption of gaming content making it a popular choice for fun and entertainment. We see gaming as a major focus area of our digital content strategy and we intend to build a comprehensive play encompassing most facets of gaming with the aim of establishing Vi as a preferred destination for both, casual as well as serious gamers. Our partnership with Nazara Technologies will elevate the gaming experience that we offer to our consumers through a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app for our users.”