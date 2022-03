Vedantu ropes in Nikhil Rungta as Chief Growth Officer

23 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Vedantu, the online tutoring platform, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Rungta as Chief Growth Officer. Rungta will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units, directly reporting to Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder. His mandate will include brand, social and digital marketing, strategic partnerships, PR and YouTube.

Said Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu said: “As we look towards creating impact at scale, Nikhil’s extensive background and skills will spearhead growth for our various business verticals. Nikhil is an industry veteran and adept at consumer tech & start-up space solving complex and real time business challenges. We believe his high leadership background is the kind of expertise we need in Vedantu to succeed in all spheres. I welcome Nikhil to team Vedantu and look forward to work with him.”