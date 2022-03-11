Times Network back as Presenting Sponsor of Goafest 2022

11 Mar,2022

The Goafest Organising Committee has announced that Times Network has come on board as Presenting Sponsor of Goafest 2022. Goafest will be held on May 5-7, 2022.

Speaking about partnering with Goafest 2022, M K Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said “We are truly excited that after a gap of a couple of years Goafest is coming back. And I’m sure it will be the biggest yet, considering the fact that most of us have been restrained by the pandemic all this while and are literally straining at the leash to be let out. I am particularly looking forward to the event as Times Network is once again returning as presenting sponsor of this most awaited advertising festival in South Asia.”

Added Prasanth Kumar, Vice President, AAAI and CEO South Asia, Group M Media Pvt Ltd: “It is wonderful to have Times Network as presenting sponsor yet again. Goafest is a platform where great work is reflected and thought leadership is demonstrated. Having such an opportunity to be inspired and learn is incredibly valuable to all of us. We look forward to having yet another wonderful Goafest.”

Said Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2022 Organising Committee: “Times Network has been associated with almost every edition of Goafest from its inception, in some way or the other. It is our pleasure to welcome back Times Network as presenting sponsor in the 15th Year of the festival.”