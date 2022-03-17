TBWA\India launches new campaign for Dixcy Scott

17 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Dixcy Scott Innerwear for Men has launched new campaign ‘Body Language Jo Chha Jaye’. The campaign aims at showcasing superior product performance and the launch of diverse range of innerwear for men.

Said Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner, Creative – TBWA\India: “The modern man knows manhood is not a destination, it is a journey in self-improvement and acceptance. Dixcy Scott’s new positioning and irreverent work there of speaks to this desire. By birthing the Body Language Translator, the brand pulls away from all known tropes of male underwear advertising and shows what Disruption in a category truly means. Here’s to the transitional man being comfortable in his own skin.”

Speaking about the new brand positioning and the concept of the campaign, Shekhar Tewari, Chief Category and Operations Officer of Modenik Lifestyle added, “With the launch of the three-part TVC, we have attempted to bring forth a fresh first-of-its-kind narrative in the innerwear endorsement segment. Drawing inspiration from consumer-insights and best-in-class integration of design and technology, the TVCs reiterate the brand’s principle of staying true to the consumer. We aimed at showcasing our varied product range, the interwoven benefits of comfortable innerwear on a person’s confidence levels and body language, and our transformed approach in brand positioning. While we are consistently working towards understanding and catering to our ever-evolving consumer needs, we are maintaining a seamless balance and precedence of both functional and emotional pay-offs.” Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. is the post-merger entity of Advent International’s portfolio companies Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd; the parent company of brand Enamor.