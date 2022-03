Taproot Dentsu launches Urban Company campaign

09 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Taproot Dentsu has launched a new campaign for Urban Company AC servicing.

Notes a communique: “The campaign creates awareness of the new-age AC servicing technique of using a unique ‘foam jet technology’ that cleans ACs two times better than the regular servicing,“ adding: “The film’s slice-of-life storytelling format aims to question the well-entrenched behaviour of relying on the local technician and encourages consumers to choose Urban Company AC servicing instead.