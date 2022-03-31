Sunil Gavaskar roped in as brand ambassador of Actyv.ai

By Our Staff

Actyv.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, has rolled out its first-ever ad campaign featuring Sunil Gavaskar.

Commenting on their first ad campaign, Raghunath Subramanian, Co-Founder, Global CEO and Executive Chairman, Actyv.ai, said: “We are extremely excited to have the original Little Master and the voice of Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar, as the brand ambassador of Actyv.ai. Just as Mr Gavaskar played a crucial role in positioning the Indian cricket team on the global stage in the 1970s and 80s, it is our endeavour to take our B2B BNPL platform global in the next few years.”

Added Shrenik Gandhi, CEO and Cofounder, White Rivers Media, the company that produced the ad films: “It has been a pleasure associating with Actyv.ai. With this campaign, we are glad we could be a small catalyst to their vision of empowering the B2B ecosystem with the power of BNPL marrying AI.”