Sony BBC Earth celebrates 5 years

08 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Sony BBC Earth launched a 360-degree campaign titled ‘Make every moment meaningful’ and a wide range of activities to celebrate five years of completion. As a part of the campaign, the channel launched a user-generated contest titled #5YearsOfLife on Instagram giving people a chance to share how they have added meaning to someone’s life via reels using the brand audio.

Said Tushar Shah, ‘Chief Marketing Officer and Business Head – English Cluster and Sony AATH, Sony Pictures Networks: “Guided by our consumer understanding and insights, we wanted to create a brand which when coupled with our core values would be a breakthrough in the factual entertainment space. As we complete five years of Sony BBC Earth, we are happy to see our vision come to life. With the strengths of both its partners, including top-notch content, esteemed brand equity, and distribution genius, the channel has always added meaning to the life of its viewers. We hope to continue entertaining the audiences and add meaning to every moment they spend with us.”