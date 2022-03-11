Sonu Sood in a new ad spot by Intercell

11 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

 

Intercell,  the online platform for career mentorship, has launched a new campaign with Sonu Sood. The brand’s objective with this film is to build the category in India and introduce the concept of professional mentoring.

 

Said Abhishek Verma, CMO, Intercell: “We are building a new category here. Sonu Sood is not only our brand ambassador but also the co-founder of the company.  Given his popularity with the Youth, we decided to leverage his singular presence in the film.  We are an ed-tech start-up, we help students craft their career trajectory by taking advice from industry experts. Our core belief is reflected in our ad that is #SabhHongeKaamyab. Success is for everyone.”

 

The film has been shot by his production team, Shakti Sagar Productions, while Rediffusion has helped us with the script.

 

