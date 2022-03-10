Social media influencers grow exponentially: iCubesWire agency Survey

09 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

iCubesWire, the digital marketing agency, conducted a survey among 250 marketers and social media influencers in February 2022. As Covid put a major challenge for offline marketing activities across India, brands turned to social media to amplify their messages.

Said Sahil Chopra, CEO, iCubesWire: “Social media influencers in India have seen major growth in the past 2 years with many of them being now considered in mainstream marketing push by several brands. This growth is expected to continue, especially in sectors such as aviation, travel, hospitality, mobile, technology, and consumer durables etc.”