Slice super credit card addresses millennials in new films

30 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Slice, an app-based credit card, has released a new series of ad films created by Fatmen Ideas.

Said Shikha Gupta, Creative Head at Slice: “In today’s fast moving world where time is the most precious commodity, we aim to save it so that our users live it the way they desire. We wanted to showcase the quintessence of the slice super card – its speed – and that we’re a brand for those who believe in moving fast. We need to be reflective of the persona of the people we cater to and that’s what led to us to design the campaign in this tone and tenor. Fatmen Ideas & ZigZag Films brought this vision to life with a distinctive campaign that reflects our design ethos, and with humour, quirk and zing.”

Added Ashwin Varkey, Founder & Creative Director, Fatmen Ideas: “This is the kind of brief every agency dreams of. We like that slice isn’t afraid of being brave and different. That’s what makes this campaign and slice one-of-a-kind. Our team had a lot of fun ideating and executing this series of films which are edgy, fearless and youthful. We thank slice for their faith in us and a big shout out to ZigZag films for bringing this to life.”