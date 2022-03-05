SleepX campaigns for a good night’s sleep

04 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

SleepX from Sheela Foam Ltd has announced the launch of a new campaign titled ‘Good sleep is your superpower’. The campaign highlights the impact of a good night’s sleep on one’s productivity and well-being during the hours they are awake.

On the campaign, Sumit Sehgal, Business Head – ECommerce, Sheela Foam Ltd., said: “Sleep is our best energy source – both mental and physical. With the launch of our brand idea – ‘Good Sleep is your superpower’, we aim to build on the importance of good sleep that will help the millennial generation sleep better. Curve is one such innovative product which is designed basis our body contour with curved foam layers for a restful sleep. We will be launching many new bedroom products to enable consumer sleep better and power through the day.”

Added Sreekumar Puthan Veetil and Namaah Kumar, Creative Leads, Sideways: “Indians are among the most sleep-deprived in the world. And the last 2 years have forced us all to look at our lives a little differently; to focus a bit more on our well-being, both mental and physical. And here, we sensed there was space for a sleep solutions brand like SleepX to engage in a conversation, educate and eventually help us realize the importance of a good night’s sleep.”