Sideways shoots 12 films for Meesho online

29 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Meesho, the online shopping marketplace, has launched its latest campaign – ‘Arrey Waah!’

Said Lucky Saini, VP & Head of Brand-Meesho: “The inspiration of this campaign is Meesho’s mission to democratize internet commerce for everyone in India and the joy every shopper experiences when they can own what they desire”. IPL is India’s favorite sports entertainment event that presents an opportunity to tap into a newer and larger customer base, by showcasing how Meesho is driving accessibility and elevating customers’ online shopping experience. The objective of the campaign is to create an ‘Arrey Waah’ moment in the minds of the consumers by showcasing the discovery of the desired products at unheard of prices. The campaign underlines how Meesho is solving for the value seeking aspirational India.”

Added Abhijit Avasthi, Co-founder, Sideways: “Meesho has set out to delight Indians across geographies and pop strata in an unprecedented manner. They truly want to democratize ecommerce. With the ‘Arrey Waah!’ campaign we hope to capture this joy that millions of people will experience thanks to Meesho. I believe the simplicity, the relatability and the level of localisation will build affinity with people everywhere. I think this is also the first time when a trio of A- list Directors – Rajesh Krishnan (Soda Films), Prashant Issar (Tubelight Films) and Ryan Mendonca (Bang Bang) – have come together as a team to partner with a brand and an agency to execute something at this scale.”