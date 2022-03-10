Shradha Agarwal joins Grapes digital agency as CEO

09 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Grapes, marketing and digital agency, has announced the appointment of Shradha Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer. She will be based out of the agency’s headquarters in Delhi and will manage the overall business and operations of the company. Agarwal takes the baton from Himanshu Arya, who will move to a more strategic role within Grapes.

Speaking on the appointment, Himanshu Arya, Founder, Grapes, said: “In 2015, Shradha joined me and we launched Grapes Digital, now Grapes, and since then there has been no looking back. She has been key to the agency’s success. While leading the strategic planning function at Grapes, she has also been instrumental in laying down goals and the approach to both business and culture. Today our 200+ Grapes family comprises agile, eager and passionate performers. With Shradha taking the lead, her dedication and commitment will take us closer to the target of becoming a 500+ member strong team that will deliver path breaking creative solutions to drive huge impact for our clients.”