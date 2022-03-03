Sara Ali Khan campaigns for Flipkart’s Shopsy

03 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Flipkart’s social commerce platform, Shopsy rolled its latest campaign ‘It happens only on Shopsy’. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions Private Limited, the campaign features two ad films.

Talking about the campaign, Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President – Growth and Monetisation, Flipkart, said: “Our priority with Shopsy since inception, has been to pay close attention to our customers’ nuanced needs and provide them with best offerings leveraging Flipkart’s established delivery networks, infrastructure and technology. Today’s shoppers prefer an expansive range of offerings that is both easily accessible and value driven. This campaign is yet another step towards establishing Shopsy as a one-stop destination that caters to customers’ various needs while committing to deliver value.”