Sanya Malhotra lights up Philips lighting campaign

04 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Signify has rolled out its latest TV advertising campaign ‘Beauty that moves you’ for its Philips decorative lighting range. Sanya Malhotra has been appointed brand ambassador for its Philips lighting range. The film is developed by BBH India.

Speaking about the new campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing & Integrated Communications and Commercial Operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said: “We have a wide variety of beautiful designs in our decorative lighting range that includes chandeliers, pendants, wall lamps and outdoor lights, that are sold exclusively at our 200+ Philips Smart Light Hubs spread across the country. Our latest TVC showcases how beautiful decorative lights can completely transform the ambience and aesthetics of a room. We are also delighted to welcome Sanya Malhotra as the brand ambassador for our Philips lighting range. She was a natural choice for us as her fresh and youthful personality deeply resonates with our brand.”