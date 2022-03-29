Samsung Ads partners with MiQ

By Our Staff

MiQ, the programmatic partner for brands and agencies, announced its partnership with the Samsung Ads DSP (demand-side platform) to bolster the reach of its solutions and video campaigns across Samsung’s current device ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Dabhade – MD, MiQ said: “We are thrilled to partner with Samsung to be a trusted partner in helping advertisers to buy smarter, focussed, impactful solutions, enabling a superior return on their investment. We are constantly building innovative solutions to empower our clients with accurate data sets and intelligence. The opportunity to partner with Samsung Ads across its TV platforms provides us with an extraordinarily unique position in the market as we now have the ability to analyse the impact of current TV campaigns. We are confident of forging more such partnerships to help organisations extract optimum benefits from their advertising spend.”

Added Prabhvir Sahmey – Senior Director (India & South East Asia), Samsung DSP: “We look forward to working closely with MiQ, a company known to combine industry knowledge with excellent technology and analytics solutions. Global brands can now have widespread reach across device platforms. It is now for the first time that along with MIQ; we are able to bring deep TV insights programmatically via the Samsung DSP.”