Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in the new Munch TVC

29 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Munch has rolled out its latest advertisement campaign featuring actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The new campaign, is shot in the beautiful backwaters of Kerala.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rupali Rattan, Head – Confectionery Business, Nestlé India said, “Munch has always encouraged our consumers to overcome any doubts and inspired them to put forth their best self. This film uses the setting of the beautiful local boat races to bring this truth to life in a grand yet enjoyable, relatable way.”