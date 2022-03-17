Sachin Tendulkar to back Spinny used car retail platform

17 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Spinny, a new age used car end-to-end platform, has launched its first national marketing campaign with the brand promise of “Khushiyon Ki Long Drive”. joy of adding a personal car in the journey of life.

Elaborating on the campaign, Suvid Bajaj, Head of Marketing – Spinny, said: “We are happy to launch Spinny’s first marketing campaign ‘Khushiyon Ki Long Drive’. It was a memorable experience to work with our Brand Ambassadors Sachin Tendulkar & PV Sindhu on this campaign. Sachin is our strategic investor as well and he was fully involved with our idea. It was lovely to see him interacting with the entire team, especially the children at the sets. His appeal across demographics was lovely to see. The idea of our campaign is to strike a chord with the young buyers and their life journey. Through this campaign we wanted to highlight the joyous story of millions of buyers, who work hard, save bit by bit and then invest in a car of their own. With Spinny’s strong focus and positive response to services, a film with PV Sindhu will be released as part of this campaign as well. Sindhu is deeply involved with Spinny as she started out as our customer and now of course a captain of Squad Spinny.”

Added Arun Iyer, CCO, Spring marketing: “A strong focus on unmatched customer experience is at the heart of Spinny’s success so far. Naturally, we wanted the campaign to revolve around the Spinny customer. Buying their first car is one of the most exciting journeys for a family. We have attempted to weave a relatable story of a family starting their aspirational journey with their first car, while also informing our viewers why Spinny is the best destination for a used car purchase. Having Sachin Tendulkar narrate the film brought a feeling of trust and reassurance to it, and we hope that our viewers love our campaign as much as we do.”